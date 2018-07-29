Newspaper headlines: 'Brexit food crisis fury' and 'Welsh wonder'

By BBC News Staff
  • 29 July 2018
Image caption Like many of Monday's front pages, the Daily Telegraph carries a picture of Welshman Geraint Thomas celebrating his Tour de France win. The paper leads on accusations from Brexiteers that Theresa May has taken a "kamikaze" approach to leaving the EU without a deal.
Image caption "Brexit food crisis fury" is the Daily Express's headline. It says Brexiteers have criticised claims the UK could suffer food shortages if it leaves the EU without a deal. The paper says the government has drawn up plans for the Army to help deliver supplies by truck and helicopter.
Image caption The Times says Britain's biggest farm-approval scheme is failing to detect breaches of its animal welfare standards. It reports that this is because only one in 1,000 farms that Red Tractor certifies receives an unannounced inspection.
Image caption The Daily Mail says its own investigation found rail firms were relying on drivers doing overtime to keep the network running. It reports that the practice has been blamed for delayed and cancelled services.
Image caption The Guardian says a right-wing think tank has been offering access to senior ministers and civil servants to potential US donors. The paper says the Institute of Economic Affairs is raising cash for research to support the free-trade deals demanded by Brexiteers. The think tank says no cash has been accepted from US business in relation to its work on trade and Brexit, the paper reports.
Image caption "Weekend washout" is the headline on the front page of the i, which focuses on the wet weather experienced by the UK. It reports that thousands of passengers were stranded when flights were cancelled at the weekend.
Image caption The Metro says that a mother died on holiday in Corfu from eating just one mouthful of uncooked chicken. An inquest heard Natalie Rawnsley died of an E.coli infection, the paper reports. Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas is pictured on the front page - with the paper calling him the "Welsh wonder".
Image caption The Financial Times reports that Deutsche Bank has moved almost half its euro clearing activities from London to Frankfurt. The paper says this is the latest sign of European cities winning financial business from the UK ahead of Brexit.
Image caption The Daily Mirror leads on an interview with the Duchess of Sussex's father, Thomas Markle.
Image caption The Daily Star says football fans have demanded that England host the 2022 World Cup instead of Qatar. It follows claims the planned hosts broke Fifa rules, the paper says.
Image caption The Sun leads with claims Saturdays singer Una Healy dumped her rugby star husband because he had an affair.