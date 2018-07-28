Newspaper headlines: Brexit 'grassroots revolt' and 'a star is born'

By BBC News Staff
  • 28 July 2018
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph says the prime minister was warned by her constituency chairman that she must not concede any further ground to the EU in Brexit negotiations. There have also been angry responses from other Conservative associations over Theresa May's Brexit plan, it says.
Image caption The Observer says pro-Leave Facebook adverts continued the day after Labour MP Jo Cox was murdered in June 2016, despite an agreement by all sides to suspend campaigning out of respect. Its front page picture is of Britain's Geraint Thomas, who is leading the Tour de France - a "star is born", it says.
Image caption More deadly Novichok could still be hidden on Britain's streets, the Sunday Mirror reports. It says police believe there were two lots of the nerve agent - which poisoned three people in Salisbury and two in Amesbury.
Image caption "Qatar sabotaged World Cup rival with 'black ops'", is the Sunday Times' headline. The paper says leaked documents suggest the controversial Qatar World Cup bid team broke Fifa's rules by running a campaign to sabotage rivals competing to host the tournament.
Image caption The Sunday Express says a water company is urging customers to inform on neighbours who use hosepipes in breach of a ban.
Image caption The Daily Star Sunday has an interview with the son of TV star Danniella Westbrook. He tells the paper he has forgiven his mother for taking cocaine while she was pregnant with him.
Image caption The Sunday People carries a pixelated picture of a man it says killed himself live on the internet.