Newspaper headlines: 'Summer of Chaos' and Prince Charles 'was misled'

By BBC News Staff
  • 27 July 2018
Image caption It's the "summer of chaos", says the Daily Mirror, which reports the UK has experienced travel delays and 90,000 lightning bolts as heatwave ends. Its says there were traffic jams, axed trains and flights - and a lightning bolt set a house on fire.
Image caption "Keep cool and carry on," says the Daily Star, which also focuses on the weather. It says Brits are to enjoy a weekend break from the high temperatures, which are then due to increase into the 30s from Monday.
Image caption The Daily Express carries the same picture, saying lightning has brought the UK's heatwave to an end. The paper leads on its readers raising £150,000 for The Silver Line helpline for lonely pensioners.
Image caption The Guardian has an interview with one of the world's leading climate scientists, Michael Mann, who has said the heatwaves and wildfires around the world were the "face of climate change". He tells the paper that the impacts of climate change "are no longer subtle".
Image caption "I got rid of mine, says smart meter minister," is the Daily Telegraph's headline. The paper says Mike O'Brien, who served as energy minister under Gordon Brown, has said he removed his smart meter because he "barely looked at it".
Image caption The Times has a striking front page picture of the blood moon rising over the temple of Poseidon in Greece.
Image caption The FT Weekend says shares of Twitter followed Facebook into a sharp fall on Friday, saying the social networks have been dented by concerns over the limits of their users' attention. Twitter told the paper that user numbers had fallen because it had been culling fake accounts.
Image caption Prince Charles has denied trying to influence police investigations into former bishop and paedophile Peter Ball, the i weekend reports. The future king told the child abuse inquiry in a written statement that he did not know about the nature of the complaint.
Image caption The Sun leads on the same story, saying Prince Charles has told of his "deep personal regret" for trusting a paedophile bishop.