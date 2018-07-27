Newspaper headlines: Cannabis 'on the NHS' and Facebook's fall

By BBC News Staff
  • 27 July 2018
Image caption There is a heavy focus on health on Friday's front pages. The i leads with the home secretary's announcement that specialist doctors in the UK will be able to legally prescribe cannabis products by the autumn. The paper pictures Billy Caldwell with his mum Charlotte, who has campaigned for access to the drug to treat his rare form of epilepsy.
Image caption The Daily Star reports on Sir Alex Ferguson thanking the "NHS angels" who saved his life. The former Manchester United manager suffered a serious brain haemorrhage in May and had to have emergency surgery. But the 76-year-old is now recovering at home.
Image caption The Daily Mirror also focuses on the gratitude of Fergie, using the headline: "Thank you for saving my life." It also carries a picture featured on many of Friday's papers - of Prince Harry kissing his wife Meghan after he won a polo match. The photo of the happy couple sits above the headline: "Chukka up, love!"
Image caption In other health news, the Daily Express reports on a "spectacular" breakthrough in the treatment of dementia. It says that academics believe a new drug they have been trialling could slow the incurable condition and is the "first significant step forward in years".
Image caption The Metro leads on the negative effects of the continuing heatwave in the UK - including on our health. The paper says there were five-hour tailbacks on the M20 as holidaymakers tried to get to the Eurotunnel and melting roads had to be closed off. It also described pressures on the NHS, as a nurse had to be treated in her own A&E department after collapsing from dehydration.
Image caption The Sun also focuses on the weather with the headline: "Bake to the future". The paper reports on experts warning that the current heatwave will continue all summer and the "scorchers" could go on for decades.
Image caption The Telegraph reports on a "drastic" decline in teenagers taking jobs over the summer leaving British young people "ill-prepared for the workplace", according to the work and pensions secretary. Esther McVey claims part-time the jobs give teens the "essential skills" that make them more employable. But the number of 16 and 17-year-olds having one has more than halved since 1997 - from 42% to 18%.
Image caption The Daily Mail says more of us are "living beyond our means" as households spend more than they earn for the first time in 30 years. It claims the average family went £900 in the red last year, plugging the gap by using savings or taking on debt.
Image caption But the family finances of the UK pale in comparison to the figures in the Financial Times' lead story. The paper leads with the dramatic fall in value of Facebook, which saw more than $120bn wiped off its shares on Thursday. It says it was the biggest one-day fall of a listed company in US history.
Image caption The Guardian also leads on the decline of Facebook's value on its front page. It says founder Mark Zuckerberg has taken a hit of £16bn to his personal fortune a day after it was revealed three million European users have abandoned the site and sales growth has stalled.
Image caption And there is more bad news for Facebook on the front of the Times. An investigation by the paper claims anti-Semitic posts put on to the social network have been allowed to remain, despite being flagged to the company. Posts include people claiming the Holocaust is a lie and that Jews are "barbaric and unsanitary".