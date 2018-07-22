Paper headlines: 'No deal risks civil unrest' and 'pure evil'

  • 22 July 2018
Image caption The head of Amazon in the UK says there could be "civil unrest" within two weeks if Britain leaves the European Union with no deal, according to the Times. It reports that Doug Gurr gave the warning at a meeting on Friday organised by Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab.
Image caption The i says controls on food imports could be suspended if the UK can't reach a deal with the EU.
Image caption The UK's proposals on how to govern the City of London's access to the European market after Brexit have been rejected, reports the Financial Times, as it would rob the EU of its "decision-making autonomy".
Image caption The Guardian leads on claims from whistleblowers that the universal credit system is so fundamentally flawed it guarantees severe problems with claims and pushes vulnerable claimants into hardship.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports that two notorious members of the so-called “Beatles” group of Islamic State terrorists can face American justice after the UK said it didn't need assurances that the pair wouldn’t be executed. The paper says the government secretly abandoned its blanket opposition to the death penalty.
Image caption The Metro leads on a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy in Worcester. The paper says the child, who was in a pushchair, was "deliberately targeted" while on a family shopping trip.
Image caption The Sun splashes on the same story, with the headline "Find tot acid fiends". It says the police are hunting three men.
Image caption "Pure evil" is the headline in the Daily Express, which says that detectives have launched a manhunt.
Image caption The Daily Mail claims the boy's mother screamed "what have they done to my baby?" following the attack. The paper adds that the child was discharged from hospital but the long-term effects of his burn injuries are unknown.
Image caption The Daily Mirror says there is fury over United Utilities paying out nearly £180m in dividends just two days before the water company implements a hosepipe ban across north-west England.
Image caption Britain is about to get hotter than Mexico, claims the Daily Star, which says temperatures could hit a new July record this week.

