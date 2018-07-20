Newspaper headlines: Britain's Brexit plan 'savaged by EU'

  • 20 July 2018
Image caption The EU's response to Theresa May's Brexit plan makes the front of many of the papers. "Now there's a surprise" is the headline in the Daily Mail, which says the EU's rejection of the prime minister's blueprint was the most predictable response of the year.
Image caption The i weekend, which also leads on the same story, reports that the EU's chief negotiator - Michel Barnier - says the trade offer from the UK is not "workable".
Image caption The EU is branded a "mafia-like" organisation by Brexiteers in the Daily Express. The paper quotes Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg as saying that the aggressive response from the EU shows why the UK was right to leave.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph claims the cabinet is "at war over free movement". It says that official minutes from the summit at Chequers said Chancellor Philip Hammond disagreed with Home Secretary Sajid Javid on labour mobility and ending free movement.
Image caption "Boris won't budge" is the headline in the Daily Mirror. It says Boris Johnson has been criticised for staying put in his £20m taxpayer-funded mansion despite quitting his job as foreign secretary 12 days ago. It reports that No 10 says he will leave "in the next few weeks".
Image caption The Guardian splashes on an exclusive interview with Education Secretary Damian Hinds, who says too many teachers in England are being crippled by an excessive workload. He pledges to do more to relieve the causes of stress that have forced staff to quit.
Image caption More than 70,000 children were given antidepressants last year, according to the Times, which says it obtained the figures from NHS data. It also says antidepressants were used by one in six adults in England.
Image caption GlaxoSmithKline's chairman is considering splitting up the company, the FT Weekend reports. The paper says such a move could take place within two or three years.
Image caption The Sun carries claims from George Michael's partner, Fadi Fawaz, that the singer took his own life in December 2016. A coroner found that the singer died as a result of heart and liver disease.
Image caption The Daily Star leads on quotes from comedian Keith Lemon, who says he fought off a gang on mopeds who were targeting his watch.

