Image caption

The Times has seen a draft statement from the Prince of Wales in which he explains his friendship with a disgraced bishop. The paper says the prince makes clear that "he did not understand that the clergyman's caution for gross indecency involved an admission of guilt." The paper says the prince kept in contact with Peter Ball until his conviction in 2015 for "sexually abusing more than a dozen victims". The paper also reports that Theresa May will put the country "on a no-deal Brexit footing" with "weekly bundles" of advice being given to consumers and companies.