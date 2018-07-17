Newspaper headlines: PM's survival and a Spanish 'tsunami'

Image caption The survival of the prime minister makes the front page of the i. It says there was relief in Downing Street as "Remainer rebels" blinked and Labour backbenchers saved the government from defeat on a customs union amendment. The rebel amendment would have seen the UK join a custom union with the EU in the event that a free-trade deal was not agreed.
Image caption The Financial Times also leads on the vote on the amendment to stay in the customs union. The paper says Tory rebels were defeated "after a day of arm-twisting and drama". Former Prime Minister John Major has warned Conservative MPs that unless they rallied behind Mrs May's Brexit plan she would be forced to hold an election "to break the impasse".
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says the prime minister is "not yet out of danger" and could face a vote on her leadership next week. The paper also carries analysis from psephologist John Curtice who concludes that the Brexit deal reached at Chequers is unpopular among Leave voters.
Image caption The Times says Tory rebels were warned that if they defeated the government on the customs union, a vote of confidence would be called, which could lead to Jeremy Corbyn as prime minister. "It was appalling behaviour, totally disgraceful," one rebel tells the paper. The Times also reports on the death of a British oil executive's son in Greece. The 15-year-old fell from an inflatable boat.
Image caption The Guardian carries a quote from one Labour MP who voted with the government. John Mann said: "The Tory Remainers' amendment would have made the likelihood of crashing out with a no deal more likely, not less likely."
Image caption The Daily Mail says that despite "Brexit bickering", "Britain is working". It reports the latest job figures which show that the unemployment rate is at "a joint record low". "The dynamism of the economy is in sharp contrast to the paralysis in Westminster," the paper says.
Image caption The Mirror has an interview with the son of Stephen Searle, the ex-UKIP councillor who has been found guilty of murdering his wife after having an affair with his son's partner. Gary Searle says he has forgiven his girlfriend, Anastasia, but has disowned his father.
Image caption The Daily Express's front page accuses police of failing to "fully investigate card theft". The paper reports that one man who had his phone and debit card stolen was told police "would not waste time trying to trace the culprit". The police said the case "underwent a full, thorough and detailed investigation".
Image caption The story leading the Metro has the feel of "something lifted straight out of the pages of a Jilly Cooper novel". Former Olympic showjumper Lizzie Purbrick has admitted spraying abusive messages with pig's blood in the flat of her lover, the Conservative peer Lord Prior. Ms Purbrick sprayed slogans including "whore" and "lady slut", the court heard.
Image caption The Sun's front page carries a story that a transgender prisoner has been accused of sexually assaulting four female inmates after being sent to a women's prison.
Image caption The Daily Star leads on a "tsunami in Spain". It says a five-foot wave "surged through Spanish bars and restaurants and parks" on the Balearic islands of Majorca and Menorca.