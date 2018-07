Image caption

Theresa May has warned there may be "no Brexit at all" because of attempts to wreck her plans on a future trade relationship with the EU, the Mail on Sunday reports. In an article written by the prime minister in the paper, she says "we risk ending up with no Brexit at all" in, what the paper says, is a bold attempt to kill off plots by both Brexit and Remainer MPs to make her tear up her new Brexit policy. The paper also features revelations from Piers Morgan's interview with US President Donald Trump on Air Force One. The interview will be broadcast on ITV on Monday.