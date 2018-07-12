Newspaper headlines: Trump accuses May of 'wrecking Brexit'

By BBC News Staff
  • 12 July 2018
Image caption The Sun carries an exclusive interview with the US president, claiming he has warned Theresa May she may have killed off any chance of a future US trade deal after wrecking Brexit. The paper quotes Donald Trump as saying he told the PM how to do Brexit but she didn't listen.
Image caption Pictures of the US president and the first lady in the UK are splashed across the front pages. "The ego has landed" says the Daily Mirror, which claims he embarrassed Theresa May by attacking her Brexit plan.
Image caption Mr Trump suggested Mrs May is not delivering the Brexit that British people voted for, reports the Daily Telegraph.
Image caption 'I thought you Brits wanted Brexit!', is the Daily Mail's take on Mr Trump's comments. The paper describes it as a "characteristically undiplomatic intervention" which "twisted the knife".
Image caption Mr Trump's remarks about Brexit are also the lead in the Times. The paper says he added to the prime minister's woes by saying her proposal would leave the country still attached to the EU.
Image caption 'Trump flies in to diplomatic storm' is the headline in the i, which says the president's remarks have angered Downing Street.
Image caption The Metro features a picture of the US president taking hold of the prime minister's hand as they climbed the steps of Blenheim Palace for a banquet.
Image caption The prime minister will step up her efforts to secure a post-Brexit deal with the United States on Friday, according to the Guardian. The paper also features a story that almost 400,000 children are being treated for mental health problems in England - the highest ever figure.
Image caption The Financial Times leads with chancellor Philip Hammond defending the government's "watered-down" Brexit plan for financial services, saying it was a "pragmatic solution".
Image caption The government's blueprint for UK relations with the EU post-Brexit is also the main story in the Daily Express. The paper says Tory MPs were in "open revolt" after the details were revealed.
Image caption The Daily Star carries a vehement denial from Duran Duran star Simon Le Bon that he sexually assaulted a fan in a record shop in Los Angeles.
