Newspaper headlines: 'Lions did us proud' and Trump on way

Image caption World Cup heartbreak for England in their semi-final is splashed across the front pages. 'End of the dream' is the headline in the Guardian.

Image caption Gareth Southgate offering words of consolation to Harry Maguire features on the front of the Sun.

Image caption The England manager is also the main picture in the Daily Star, which says "brave Lions" were so close to final glory.

Image caption The Daily Express thanks the England team, saying "we lived the dream".

Image caption 'We're proud of you all' declares the headline in the Daily Mirror, alongside a picture of dejected England players.

Image caption The same image dominates the Metro, which says the team are "still our heroes".

Image caption A picture of "heartbroken" England captain Harry Kane is on the front of the i. It also features Donald Trump's visit to the UK, and says tea with the Queen and huge protests await the US President.

Image caption The Times says the US leader stunned Theresa May and Nato allies by telling them to double their defence spending target.

Image caption Mr Trump is also the lead in the Daily Telegraph, which focuses on his accusation that Germany is "totally controlled by Russia". The paper says his attack overshadowed the Nato summit.

Image caption Tap water should not be used for gardening and washing the car, according to the official watchdog, reports the Daily Mail. It quotes the regulator as saying people should recycle bathwater and catch rain instead.

Image caption Theresa May has abandoned plans for financial services to have a tight new relationship with the EU after Brexit, says the Financial Times. The prime minister will lay out a new proposal for a looser partnership in a "long-awaited" white paper.

Front pages, back pages and many of those in between are dominated by events at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow - their overriding tone one of pride, rather than bitter disappointment.

The Times pictures Gareth Southgate consoling his captain, Harry Kane, after the final whistle with the headline: "Pride of Lions - England's Glorious World Cup Run Ends."

The Daily Telegraph declares: "You did us proud. It's not coming home, but it was great fun while it lasted... Hold your heads high."

The online Independent pictures Gareth Southgate clapping the England fans at the Luzhniki stadium applauding his defeated players - not always the case for England teams at big tournaments. It says: "Thank you for allowing us to dream."

The Guardian is more anguished. It speaks of hopes being shattered and hearts broken in Moscow. But proud fans who watched the match on a big screen back home tell the paper Southgate has "relit the fire".

Image copyright PA

The Sun says "brave" England were "kicked in the Balkans" as cheers for their early lead turned to tears.

But the paper reckons our "troubled nation" has been united "thanks to a polite Englishman" - Southgate - and a "bunch of ordinary modern lads".

The paper adds: "It hasn't taken much. Just a football tournament, a brilliant, fearless young England side and an inspirational manager."

For the Daily Mirror, defeat means the "end of the dream" of winning the World Cup and "four more years of hurt".

But it doesn't disagree with the Sun's verdict: "Look how far we have come" from losing to Iceland at Euro 2016, and how we've fallen "back in love" with the England team.

The Daily Express calls them "exceptional young men" who "reflect well on their country - their diverse nature echoing the nation we have become".

Contrast their behaviour, says the Express, with our politicians and their "vicious infighting" over Brexit.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

As US President Donald Trump heads for Britain, there's plenty of coverage of his clashes with European leaders at the Nato summit over their levels of defence spending - as well as his accusation that Germany was a captive of Moscow because of its reliance on Russian energy.

The Telegraph says his intemperate language might not be to everyone's taste, but his central message is hard to argue with - Europe needs to spend more on its defence.

For the Sun, Mr Trump is "bang on". Nato's "freeloaders must buck up their ideas" or the alliance will not survive.

But the Guardian reckons the disarray caused by his comments will have pleased the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, who it says has long pursued a strategy of creating division inside Nato.

Image caption Men dominate the BBC's star salaries list

There is a lot of focus, too, on the latest salary details published by the BBC.

Under a headline 'What does the BBC have to hide?', the Mail says the Corporation has kept secret the pay of many of its top earners by moving them to a commercial arm.

It reports that there were 32 fewer names in the list of stars earning more than £150,000 than last year.

The Mail accuses the BBC of using what it calls a phoney row about a "gender pay gap" to divert attention from it paying staff of both sexes well above market rates.