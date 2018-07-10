Newspaper headlines: 'England expects' and UK to fine Facebook

By BBC News Staff
  • 10 July 2018
Image caption The England team feature on many of the front pages ahead of their first World Cup semi-final for 28 years. 'Let's make history' is the headline in the Metro, which is predicting an early rush-hour before the match.
Image caption The Daily Mirror carries a message to the England team from Paul Gascoigne, who cried at the 1990 World Cup, telling them to give the country tears of joy.
Image caption The team's picture is splashed across the front of the i. The paper's lead story says Theresa May is facing further walkouts from the Tory party.
Image caption The Daily Express reports that the prime minister has told ministers to step up plans for a "no deal" Brexit.
Image caption Mrs May's proposal for leaving the EU is also the lead in the Times, which says bitter splits have emerged among Tory Brexiteers.
Image caption The Daily Mail quotes a ringleader of the revolt who claims the prime minister is facing "guerilla war" over her Brexit plan.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph focuses on Donald Trump saying the UK is in "turmoil" ahead of his visit. The paper says he dealt a blow to Mrs May by saying he wanted to meet his "friend" Boris Johnson during his stay.
Image caption The Sun leads on the same story with the headline 'Donald Thump'.
Image caption The Financial Times reports that Facebook is to be fined by the UK's data protection watchdog over how it safeguarded user information in the massive data leak to Cambridge Analytica. The paper says it will receive the maximum fine of £500,000.
Image caption Facebook's fine is also the main story in the Guardian. The paper's front page also features photos of all 12 of the boys who were rescued from a cave in Thailand.
Image caption 'Killer veg terror' is the headline in the Daily Star. The paper says supermarkets have cleared bags of vegetables from store freezers over fears they could be contaminated with listeria.
