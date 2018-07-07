Newspaper headlines: May's Brexit plan attacked and England win

By BBC News Staff
  • 7 July 2018
Image caption Theresa May's plans for a post-Brexit customs deal with the EU have come under fire from more than 100 entrepreneurs and business founders, according to The Observer
Image caption Theresa May has told the EU to "get serious" about Brexit negotiations, according to the Sunday Times, although Boris Johnson is dismissive of her plans, the paper reports
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph reports warnings to Mrs May that her Brexit proposal will lose the Conservatives the next election
Image caption The Mail on Sunday leads on Boris Johnson's supposed four-letter tirade against Mrs May's plan
Image caption Most of the newspapers feature pictures of England's 2-0 World Cup win over Sweden but the Sunday People has devoted its entire front page to the quarter-final win
Image caption Defender Harry Maguire celebrating his goal, England's first in the 2-0 win, also plasters the front of the Sunday Mirror
Image caption Manager Gareth Southgate celebrates the win with England's second goal scorer Dele Alli on the front of the Sunday Express
Image caption England is in a "frenzy" after the team's win, according to the Daily Star Sunday which also includes a "lucky Southgate waistcoat" cut-out
Image caption The Sun on Sunday reacts to England's win with a one-word headline, namely: "Yeeess!"

