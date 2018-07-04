Newspaper headlines: British couple 'fight for life' after Novichok poisoning

By BBC News Staff
  • 4 July 2018
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads on news that two people in Wiltshire have been exposed to the nerve agent Novichok, the same agent used to poison Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March. Charles Rowley and his girlfriend Dawn Sturgess from Amesbury were taken to hospital on Saturday.
Image caption The Times also leads on the latest poisoning in Amesbury, only seven miles away from where the Skripals were poisoned in Salisbury. Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said there was no evidence the pair had been targeted, and could not confirm if the Novichok was from the same batch used to poison the Skripals.
Image caption "How could it happen again?" asks the Daily Mail. The paper says friends of Mr Rowley described him as "hallucinating and foaming at the mouth" before the pair collapsed and were taken to hospital.
Image caption Gardens and a church have been sealed as police continue to investigate the poisoning of two Britons with Novichok, the i reports.
Image caption The discovery that Mr Rowley and Ms Sturgess were poisoned came after samples from the pair were sent to the government's chemical weapons testing facility at Porton Down, the Metro reports.
Image caption Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey faces calls to resign after she inadvertently misled MPs over a damning National Audit Office report into the roll-out of Universal Credit, the Guardian reports. Ms McVey apologised in the Commons on Wednesday after the head of the spending watchdog wrote an open letter to her, saying her assertions of the NAO's report were incorrect. Labour has said the she should "consider her position".
Image caption The Duchess of Sussex's father fears he will never see his daughter again, the Daily Mirror reports. Thomas Markle, who did not attend the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, said: "I haven't talked with Meghan and Harry in a long time. I think they're shot of me."
Image caption Jaguar Land Rover has warned that the UK leaving the EU without a trade deal would cost it £1.2bn a year in trade tariffs, the Financial Times reports.
Image caption England will "grind to a halt" at 15:00 BST on Saturday as an expected 30 million football fans tune into England's World Cup quarter-final match with Sweden, the Sun says.
Image caption The Daily Star reports sales of garden sprinklers have gone up 600%, with the paper claiming it means millions of Brits are willing to flout a hypothetical hose pipe ban.

