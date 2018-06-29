Newspaper Headlines: EU 'lives at risk' and 'cash for torture'

By BBC News Staff
  • 29 June 2018
Image caption Theresa May has accused EU leaders of "putting their citizens' lives at risk" by blocking a new security pact between the UK and the EU, the Times says. Senior government sources told the paper that the appeal was designed to "unblock stalled talks on a future security partnership". It says British officials are "infuriated" by the commission's "intransigence" on allowing UK access to terrorism suspect databases.
Image caption The Daily Express also leads on Theresa May's warning to the EU about a future security deal. It says the prime minister told the EU it would have "blood on its hands" if Brussels rejected a post-Brexit security deal. The paper describes the prime minister as "tough-talking".
Image caption The i leads on Mrs May's "divided cabinet". The paper carries a warning from European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker that "Brexit talks cannot go on until Britain clarifies its position." A cabinet meeting next week will be "make-or-break" says the paper.
Image caption British ministers in power after 9/11 are facing calls to explain their "inexcusable" actions, says the Guardian. This follows the publication of two "damning" reports into UK involvement in the torture of terrorist suspects. The paper says Mrs May is also "under fire" for stopping key intelligence figures giving evidence to MPs.
Image caption The Daily Mail also leads on the "bombshell report" into British complicity in torture. It says Britain helped fund US flights carrying kidnapped terror suspects "despite being told it was illegal."
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports a call from NHS chief executive Simon Stevens to expand children's mental health services. The paper says Mr Stevens has signalled that figures due to be published will reveal "record levels of mental health problems among children". He specifically mentioned the negatives of children's online and social media experiences.
Image copyright AFP
Image caption The FT leads on the news that UK "defence giant" BAE has seen off Italian and Spanish rivals to secure a "multi-billion dollar contract" with Australia. The company will supply nine new Type 26 submarine hunters to the Royal Australian Navy. Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said the award is "a major boost as we [the UK] leave the EU".
Image caption The news that Britain's population growth has slowed to its lowest level in 14 years, makes the front page of the Metro. It says the vote to leave the EU is behind the slowdown, noting that workers coming form the EU fell by 43%.
Image caption The Sun congratulates the England football team on their 1-0 defeat to Belgium, which secures the team "an easier route to World Cup glory". Players were "dejected" but fans were delighted as it means England avoid the "tougher part of the draw", the paper says.
Image caption A new book about the "Queen's love life" makes the Mirror's front page. A critic has called Lady Colin Campbell's book "distasteful and tawdry", the paper says.
Image caption Water bosses have told customers to spend no more than four minutes in the shower to save water, the Daily Star reports. One company said: "It's really important to reduce wastage."