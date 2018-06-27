Newspaper headlines: 'Tax row' and 'cabinet at war'

By BBC News Staff
  • 27 June 2018
Image caption The i leads on divisions in the cabinet over whether the government should pursue a tax and spend policy. The paper cites a former Downing Street adviser who warns that a public row will damage the Conservatives. The warning comes as Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson called for more money for the military and Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss criticised "unsustainable" demands for budget increases.
Image caption The Times reports Mr Williamson will ask the prime minister for an extra £4bn a year for the armed forces at a "critical meeting" next week. The paper quotes a Whitehall source as saying neither Prime Minister Theresa May or Chancellor Philip Hammond will pledge any new defence funding before the Nato summit in July.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports on a different type of cabinet "war". Business Secretary Greg Clark has been "accused of participating in 'Project Fear mark two' after he urged industry leaders to use their influence to help soften Brexit," the paper reports. This came on the same day that Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson declined to deny using an expletive to dismiss the views of pro-European businesses. The paper says "cabinet splits will be thrashed out" next month at the prime minister's country retreat, Chequers.
Image caption The Guardian reports on "a rare joint statement" from the Trades Union Congress and the Confederation of British Industry to demand "pace and urgency" are injected into the Brexit talks. The two organisations warn that: "The cost of disagreement between the UK and the EU would be dire for firms, workers and the communities where they live."
Image caption The Daily Mail accuses justice minister Rory Stewart of giving "a green light" to criminals. Mr Stewart has said he wants prison sentences of less than a year to be scrapped, except for "the most serious offences" and argues that community orders are better at reducing reoffending, the paper reports. Conservative MP Philip Davies is quoted as describing the proposal as "idiotic".
Image caption "He's not smiling now..." is the Metro's headline, referring to Khalid Ali - the plumber convicted of planning a terror attack in Westminster and making bombs for the Taliban. The paper says Ali now faces life in prison.
Image caption The Daily Mirror leads with the news that GPs voted to cap the number of patients seen in a day and called for a block on new patients. The paper says some GPs see up to 70 people a day creating "an intolerable workload". However, the group Patient Concern warned a cap on appointments "will leave people waiting months".
Image caption The Daily Express suggests that Prince William could be the man to achieve the "seemingly impossible" by breaking the deadlock between Israelis and Palestinians. The paper reports that Israel's president asked the Duke of Cambridge to "take a message of hope to the Palestinian premier". The Express argues that the prince's visit to the Middle East could "kick-start a long-stalled peace process".
Image caption The FT leads with the news that General Electric will spin off two of its largest divisions - health care and oil services. The paper says this will leave the company with less than half the revenues it had a decade ago. It notes that the announcement came on the same day GE became the last original member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average to be dropped from the index. The FT says the company has "floundered" since the financial crisis.
Image caption The "killer heatwave" has left three people dead and a 13-year-old boy missing, the Daily Star reports. It says a "sweltering 30.6C" melted tarmac surfaces and led to railway tracks buckling in the heat.
Image caption Ahead of England's game against Belgium on Thursday, the Sun launches a campaign to see the England flag flying "up and down Whitehall". The paper wants to see Westminster and official buildings in England "bedecked" with the emblem. The campaign is being led by ex-Conservative minister Nick Boles, who the Sun says has "criticised the governing elite for being 'embarrassed about Englishness.'"