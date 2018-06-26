Newspaper headlines: 'Bojo's no show' and Truss's tax attack

By BBC News Staff
  • 26 June 2018
Image caption Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson was "openly derided" by his own colleagues for missing a vote on the expansion of Heathrow Airport, reports the Metro. It says Mr Johnson faced a choice "between backing a third runway - which he bitterly opposes - or being forced to quit for defying Theresa May". MPs approved the new runway by a majority of 296.
Image caption The i also leads with the vote on Heathrow expansion. It reports the foreign secretary's comments that resigning over the issue "would achieve absolutely nothing". The paper says there were cross-party calls for his resignation.
Image caption The Times says a third runway at Heathrow was "overwhelmingly backed" by MPs. It says Boris Johnson's absence "provoked derision". The foreign secretary missed the vote as he was on a visit to Afghanistan but the paper notes that Afghan chief executive Abdullah Abdullah had been in London less than three weeks ago. The paper also covers the story that use of Ritalin and other such drugs has doubled in the past decade.
Image caption The Telegraph' says Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss has attacked her cabinet colleagues over spending. She criticises "demands for unsustainable budget increases" which she argues would see the Conservatives "crushed" at the polls. The paper notes that in recent days Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson and Home Secretary Sajid Javid have called for more money for their departments.
Image caption The FT leads on the news that motorcycle makers Harley-Davidson would move some manufacturing out of the US to avoid EU tariffs. The EU introduced $3.3bn of tariffs on US goods in retaliation for the US imposing duties on steel and aluminium. The paper says the company's decision illustrates why members of Donald Trump's party have expressed concerns about the president's trade war. It adds that financial markets were "rattled" by signs of escalation in the dispute.
Image caption Genuine and fake passports have been sold on Facebook for as little as £800, says the Daily Mail. It quotes security adviser David Ibsen: "It is well known that extremists use Facebook as a tool to achieve their goals."
Image caption The Electoral Commission wants "urgent reforms" to tackle misinformation, misuse of personal data and overseas interference in elections, the Guardian reports. It says the call for action follows debate about the impact of "largely unregulated" online political campaigning on the 2016 EU referendum and the election of Donald Trump as US president.
Image caption The Daily Star's front page tells the story of builder Charlie Birch who was mown down whilst on holiday. The paper says the "hit and run" was revenge after Mr Birch helped a woman in a bar brawl in Cyprus.
Image caption Patients' lives are being put at risk because doctors are so tired they are "acting as if drunk", reports the Daily Express. The paper says medics do not realise the impact of working long hours. It adds the British Medical Association voted to back a motion setting out concerns about "the number of doctors suffering from burnout and stress related to an unsafe workload burden". One surgeon told the BMA conference that patients under the care of overworked doctors were 27% more likely to suffer an adverse incident, the paper says.
Image caption The Mirror leads on the news that Bucks Fizz star Jay Ashton's mouth cancer could "rob her of speech and career". The singer is undergoing surgery to remove part of her tongue and says: "If they take more of my tongue away the chances of me singing, even talking will be very slim."