Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has threatened to "break" Theresa May's government if his department does not get £20bn over the next 10 years, the Mail on Sunday reports. Citing a discussion he had with "service chiefs", Mr Williamson is reported to have said he will "crush" the Treasury over the issue. Mr Williamson, who ran Theresa May's leadership campaign in 2016, is also reported to have said: "I made her - and I can break her."