A new development in the 40-year-old scandal surrounding former Liberal leader Jeremy Thorpe is splashed on the front page of the Mail on Sunday - as it claims to have tracked down the man supposedly hired to kill the politician's gay ex-lover back in 1975. The paper carries a picture of what it says is Andrew Newton living in Surrey, though the photo - said to have been taken on Saturday - does not show his face. On Saturday morning, police had said they were revisiting the inquiry following new information that suggested Mr Newton may still be alive.