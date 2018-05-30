Image caption The Daily Express leads on government proposals to impose fine of up to £500,000 on the bosses of companies "plaguing" households with cold calls. Under the new rules, directors of "rogue firms" will be unable to continue dodging punishment, says the paper.

Image caption The Daily Mail says the move heralds an "end of the cold calling sharks". The paper says the proposals also represent a victory for its campaign for a clampdown on unscrupulous firms that often target the elderly and vulnerable.

Image caption The Daily Telegraph carries figures suggesting that more than four million calls to HM Revenue & Customs are going unanswered - almost twice as many as previously disclosed. Serena Williams appears on the front page after she played at the French Open dressed in a black lycra catsuit.

Image caption Serena Williams, who played her first Grand Slam match since giving birth last September, also appears on the Guardian's front page. Its main story reports the campaign to secure a second Brexit referendum launched by the philanthropist and financier George Soros.

Image caption The Times says police in England and Wales are to be given new powers to pursue gangs who glorify knife and gun violence through videos posted on social media. The move will allow detectives to target them in the same way as terror suspects who call for attacks online, it says.

Image caption The i leads with a call by MPs for cartoon characters to be banned from promoting junk food to improve childhood obesity rates. The Health and Social Care Select Committee is calling "crunch time for cartoons on cereal boxes", the paper says.

Image caption A victim of black-cab rapist Jon Worboys is vowing to never stop fighting to keep him in jail, says the Daily Mirror. She is due to face him at a parole hearing and tells the Mirror: "Every time he's up for parole, I'll be there trying to block it."

Image caption Metro leads with the attack in Liege, Belgium, in which a man shot dead two female police officers and a civilian. "Terror returned" to the country, says the paper. A former drug dealer, who also wounded four officers, was shot dead as he fled a school where a cleaner was held hostage.

Image caption The Daily Star reports an investigation by officials in West Yorkshire after pictures on social media emerged apparently showing three men enjoying beer while doing community service. "Laughing in the face of the law" is its headline.

Image caption The Financial Times leads on the fall in US and European stocks amid Italy's political crisis. A rare warning from the country's central bank chief spooked the markets and sent bank stocks lower, reports the FT.

Government proposals to fine the bosses of companies which plague people with unsolicited phone calls are reported on several front pages.

The Daily Mail and Daily Express welcome the penalties of up to £500,000 being proposed for the directors of companies behind the nuisance calls.

Image copyright Getty Creative

The Mail sees it as the "end of the cold call sharks", and the Express says the huge fines have the ability to "stamp out" rogue firms.

The Times points out that the proposal was first announced in October 2016, but was held up by the snap election and plans to update the UK's data protection framework.

'Italy spooks market'

Meanwhile, Italy's political crisis make headlines around the world

Image copyright EPA

In the words of the Financial Times, the crisis has "spooked" international markets and jumped the Atlantic for the first time since it began a month ago.

The Italian paper La Stamap covers a row in the European Parliament after the EU budget commissioner reportedly told German television the negative reaction in the financial markets would persuade Italians not to vote for populists next time.

Italy's Corriere Della Sera says the president sees his main objectives as steadying the markets and avoiding fresh elections in summer.

The former chancellor, Lord Lamont, writing in the Daily Mail, says democracy is acceptable to Eurocrats only as long as it produces the "correct" result.

An analysis in the Times suggests the clamour for change across Europe may become unstoppable. "Europe's elites are now trembling," it says, "as elections threaten to become a referendum on popular sovereignty versus the European Union".

According to the Sun, Italians have been robbed of the Eurosceptic government they voted for, by a president doing Brussels' dirty work.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Brexit coins

According to the i, it's "crunch time" for cartoon characters on cereal boxes and junk food.

MPs on the Health and Social Care Committee apparently want to ban characters like Tony the Tiger, the Honey Monster and even the Milky Bar Kid, because of the childhood obesity crisis.

The Times says it can reveal that gang members are to be treated like terrorism suspects to stop murderous feuds encouraged by YouTube videos.

A senior officer tells the paper measures would mean officers no longer needed to prove posts were linked to specific acts of violence to secure a conviction for incitement to violence.

The Sun says it can reveal that the Treasury is backing a series of coins to commemorate Brexit. Plans have apparently been sent to an advisory committee at the Royal Mint.

Image copyright PA

"Like it or not," says the Sun, "Brexit Day next March will be a historic moment - a new series of commemorative coins is a great idea."

The Daily Mirror has a picture of an eight-year-old boy holding up what's described as "a list of things I must see before I go blind".

Fred Howe, from Haxby, in North Yorkshire, has a degenerative disease which means he will lose his sight completely.

The youngster's list includes going up the Eiffel Tower, high-fiving Mickey Mouse, being a zoo-keeper for a day and meeting a Bavarian Mountain Owl. And more than anything, he wants to see his mum and dad, who have been engaged for 10 years, get married.

'Bit like rhubarb'

More than four million calls to HMRC went unanswered in the last year, according to the lead in the Daily Telegraph.

The paper says the problem is actually even worse, as the figures do not include callers who just got an engaged tone.

"If the state insists on making things ridiculously complicated it ought to make it easy to get help," the Telegraph says in an editorial.

The Times reports a solution to the problem of Japanese knotweed.

The former Gardeners' World presenter Alys Fowler told the Hay Festival: "It's delicious, in Japan it's a delicacy - eat it into submission".

It is said to taste a bit like rhubarb. "Perfect with a spot of cream this summer," says the Daily Telegraph.

Finally, former World Number 1 Serena Williams is pictured on the front page of the Guardian after she wore a black "superhero" catsuit on her Grand Slam return following the birth of her daughter.

Image copyright Reuters

The Daily Telegraph says "Serena is back, dressed for success".