Newspaper headlines: Bank's Brexit fears and Kylie turns 50
Tuesday's newspapers carry a mix of headlines, with the Bank of England's concerns over Brexit and photos celebrating Kylie Minogue's 50th birthday among them.
The Financial Times reports that the Treasury and Bank of England are "at loggerheads" over City of London regulation after Brexit.
The newspaper says Chancellor Philip Hammond wants to keep Britain closely aligned with the EU's rules to ensure maximum access to the European market - but the Bank is fearful of any compromise that would leave it as "a rule taker".
According to the Daily Telegraph, relations between the two sides are "very, very bad". But an unnamed Treasury source tells the Times that the department has a "very good" working relationship with the Bank.
A photo released by the singer Kylie Minogue to mark her big 5-0 - in which she appears to be naked save for a bejewelled guitar - has been used by several papers alongside puns based on her song titles.
Elsewhere, several newspapers are reporting that the owner of Chelsea Football Club, Roman Abramovich, has become an Israeli citizen, just days after it emerged the renewal of his UK visa had stalled.
The Guardian says it is believed the Russian oligarch "fell foul of tighter UK visa rules" which were introduced in 2015. The Mirror points out that his new status will allow Mr Abramovich to travel to Britain without a visa thanks to a waiver programme for Israeli passport holders.
England footballer Raheem Sterling, meanwhile, has "shot himself in the foot", according to the Sun, by getting a tattoo of an M16 assault rifle on his calf.
Anti-gun campaigners have called for the striker to be dropped from the World Cup squad. One says the tattoo is "sickening".
Blunt kitchen knives
The Daily Express and the Independent report comments made by a judge calling for 10-inch kitchen knives to be blunted to help reduce knife crime.
Speaking at his retirement ceremony at Luton Crown Court, Nic Madge suggested introducing a scheme where people could get the ends of their knives rounded. He argued a domestic chef would only rarely use the point of an eight or 10 inch knife.
But Telegraph columnist Xanthe Clay disagrees. She argues sharp points do have a point, and a kitchen knife has to be able to slice through the toughest bits of meat.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports that a quarter of department stores in England have shut in less than a decade. It says the once-dominant chains have more floor space than they need and are struggling to compete with the internet.
The Conservative MP Neil O'Brien tells the Sun he wants the chancellor to introduce a 3% sales tax on internet giants and use the money raised to help reduce business rates on the high street.
Charity abuse scandal
The top story for the Times reports that the United Nations knew about a so-called "sex-for-food" scandal at top charities much earlier than previously thought. The newspaper has seen an unpublished official report, from 2001, that names more than a dozen international aid organisations whose staff at west African refugee camps were alleged to be in exploitative relationships with children.
Researchers emphasised that the allegations could not be fully verified, but said the number of them was an indicator of the scale of the problem. The UN refugee agency - the UNHCR - says it initiated specific preventative and remedial actions.
Meanwhile, one of the most senior surgeons in the NHS, has said the health service is guilty of a "ridiculous waste of resources" and could improve without spending any more money, the Daily Telegraph reports.
Writing in the newspaper, Prof Keith Willett says too many surgeons are stopped from operating because of bed blocking and urges his colleagues to stop "fuming" about it and do more to help solve the problem.
The Financial Times says a dedicated NHS tax, which has previously been suggested, would risk fuelling a public backlash. A report by think tank the King's Fund said it would fail to deliver "consistently higher public expenditure".
According to the Daily Mail, Italy could soon join Britain in leaving the EU after President Sergio Mattarella was praised in Berlin and Paris for his courage in rejecting an anti-Euro candidate as finance minister.
The paper describes Mr Mattarella appointing his own prime minister as "an affront to democracy".
EU cheese, ham and cognac
Feta cheese, Parma ham and French cognac are emerging as the new sticking points in Brexit talks, the Guardian reports.
The EU wants the UK parliament to introduce legislation to preserve the special status for regional food and drink, with the EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier saying it is among the issues which must be settled before an exit deal can be reached. A senior EU source told the Guardian it was proving to be a "difficult issue".
Finally, Helen Newlove, whose husband, Garry, was kicked to death by a gang in 2007, tells the Daily Mirror the news that his killers are to be moved to an open prison ahead of their release is "just so painful."
The paper says many will think serving just 12 years in jail for the crime is a "farce". Baroness Newlove, who is a Conservative peer and the Victims' Commissioner for England and Wales, says she wants new laws to boost victims' rights.
And the Times reports that sales of robot lawn mowers is soaring among Britons. They are particularly popular with Britons who struggle to find time to mow the lawn, John Lewis said.
The issue has angered the paper's leader writer who asks: "Could there be a greater abomination against nature?". Mowing is therapeutic, demanding and healthy, they argue, and must not be abandoned to robots.