Image caption Tuesday's Telegraph reports that relations between the Bank of England and the Treasury are "very, very bad". According to the paper, the Bank's deputy governor has criticised Chancellor Philip Hammond over his Brexit plans. Meanwhile, its top story is on comments made by a senior NHS England director who says the health service is guilty of a "ridiculous waste of resources".

Image caption The Financial Times also carries a report that the Treasury and Bank of England are "at loggerheads". But its top story is on the economic fallout from Italy's political crisis. Italy has been without a government since its elections in March. The paper says the interim PM has tried to reassure the markets, but the message "failed to register" with investors.

Image caption Also leading with a financial story, the i reports the government is preparing to sell off part of its 71% stake in the Royal Bank of Scotland. It could seek to offload about 10% as early as this week, the paper reports. It says the government could make more than £3bn from the sale, but the chancellor could be criticised because of the drop in share price.

Image caption Meanwhile, figures from the National Child Measurement Programme make the top story for Tuesday's Daily Mail. The statistics show more than 22,000 children leave primary school "dangerously" obese. It is the first time the programme has published official data, the paper says. The paper's front page picture is a newly-released photo of Kylie Minogue, who is celebrating her 50th birthday.

Image caption The Metro also carries a picture of Kylie on its front page. But the newspaper leads with a story about the HS2 rail project, which is planned to link London, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds. The Mail cites a report from transport group Greengauge 21, which says the project should be replicated elsewhere, linking cities like Bristol, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Newcastle.

Image caption Kylie also appears on the Mirror's front page, but it leads with an interview with Baroness Newlove, the widow of Garry Newlove, who was murdered outside his home in 2007. The paper says two of the three men convicted for killing him have been moved to an open prison and could be released altogether next year after serving 12 years.

Image caption The lead story for the Times is the latest on the charity sector abuse scandal. The newspaper says it has seen a copy of a leaked United Nations report from 2001, which has never been published, which shows it had identified more than 40 aid organisations whose workers were allegedly in "sexually exploitative relationships with refugee children". The papers says that, according to the report, workers traded food, oil and shelter materials for sex.

Image caption The main photo on the front of the Guardian is of Mamoudou Gassama, a Malian man nicknamed "Spiderman" for climbing up a building to rescue a dangling child. The paper's main story is an exclusive claiming Oxford and Cambridge universities have nearly £21bn in wealth including in estates, investments, art and antiques. Cambridge declined to comment but Oxford said its reserves help maintain its high academic standards.

Image caption The Sun splashes on the apparent "fury" at a tattoo of an M16 assault rifle which footballer Raheem Sterling has got on his right leg. It quotes anti-gun campaigners who say he should be dropped from the England World Cup squad. The striker responded on Instagram, saying his father was shot dead when he was two years old and he had since promised never to "touch a gun in my life".

Image caption The front page of Tuesday's Daily Star hails two things: the return of Love Island and a planned pay rise for Britain's troops. The newspaper reports that thousands of soldiers are due to receive a 3% pay rise. It says Defence Minister Tobias Ellwood has ordered the Treasury to follow the recommendations of the independent body that advises the government on military salaries.

Image caption The Express leads with the latest on army veterans who are facing prosecution over their role in The Troubles in Northern Ireland. The newspaper quotes ex-soldier Doug Beattie, who said British soldiers should receive the same royal pardons as convicted IRA killers.

Tuesday's newspapers carry a mix of headlines, with the Bank of England's concerns over Brexit and photos celebrating Kylie Minogue's 50th birthday among them.

The Financial Times reports that the Treasury and Bank of England are "at loggerheads" over City of London regulation after Brexit.

The newspaper says Chancellor Philip Hammond wants to keep Britain closely aligned with the EU's rules to ensure maximum access to the European market - but the Bank is fearful of any compromise that would leave it as "a rule taker".

According to the Daily Telegraph, relations between the two sides are "very, very bad". But an unnamed Treasury source tells the Times that the department has a "very good" working relationship with the Bank.

A photo released by the singer Kylie Minogue to mark her big 5-0 - in which she appears to be naked save for a bejewelled guitar - has been used by several papers alongside puns based on her song titles.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Roman Abramovich, who is one of Russia's richest people, is eligible for Israeli citizenship

Elsewhere, several newspapers are reporting that the owner of Chelsea Football Club, Roman Abramovich, has become an Israeli citizen, just days after it emerged the renewal of his UK visa had stalled.

The Guardian says it is believed the Russian oligarch "fell foul of tighter UK visa rules" which were introduced in 2015. The Mirror points out that his new status will allow Mr Abramovich to travel to Britain without a visa thanks to a waiver programme for Israeli passport holders.

England footballer Raheem Sterling, meanwhile, has "shot himself in the foot", according to the Sun, by getting a tattoo of an M16 assault rifle on his calf.

Anti-gun campaigners have called for the striker to be dropped from the World Cup squad. One says the tattoo is "sickening".

Blunt kitchen knives

The Daily Express and the Independent report comments made by a judge calling for 10-inch kitchen knives to be blunted to help reduce knife crime.

Speaking at his retirement ceremony at Luton Crown Court, Nic Madge suggested introducing a scheme where people could get the ends of their knives rounded. He argued a domestic chef would only rarely use the point of an eight or 10 inch knife.

But Telegraph columnist Xanthe Clay disagrees. She argues sharp points do have a point, and a kitchen knife has to be able to slice through the toughest bits of meat.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports that a quarter of department stores in England have shut in less than a decade. It says the once-dominant chains have more floor space than they need and are struggling to compete with the internet.

The Conservative MP Neil O'Brien tells the Sun he wants the chancellor to introduce a 3% sales tax on internet giants and use the money raised to help reduce business rates on the high street.

Charity abuse scandal

The top story for the Times reports that the United Nations knew about a so-called "sex-for-food" scandal at top charities much earlier than previously thought. The newspaper has seen an unpublished official report, from 2001, that names more than a dozen international aid organisations whose staff at west African refugee camps were alleged to be in exploitative relationships with children.

Researchers emphasised that the allegations could not be fully verified, but said the number of them was an indicator of the scale of the problem. The UN refugee agency - the UNHCR - says it initiated specific preventative and remedial actions.

Meanwhile, one of the most senior surgeons in the NHS, has said the health service is guilty of a "ridiculous waste of resources" and could improve without spending any more money, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Image copyright PA

Writing in the newspaper, Prof Keith Willett says too many surgeons are stopped from operating because of bed blocking and urges his colleagues to stop "fuming" about it and do more to help solve the problem.

The Financial Times says a dedicated NHS tax, which has previously been suggested, would risk fuelling a public backlash. A report by think tank the King's Fund said it would fail to deliver "consistently higher public expenditure".

According to the Daily Mail, Italy could soon join Britain in leaving the EU after President Sergio Mattarella was praised in Berlin and Paris for his courage in rejecting an anti-Euro candidate as finance minister.

The paper describes Mr Mattarella appointing his own prime minister as "an affront to democracy".

EU cheese, ham and cognac

Feta cheese, Parma ham and French cognac are emerging as the new sticking points in Brexit talks, the Guardian reports.

The EU wants the UK parliament to introduce legislation to preserve the special status for regional food and drink, with the EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier saying it is among the issues which must be settled before an exit deal can be reached. A senior EU source told the Guardian it was proving to be a "difficult issue".

Finally, Helen Newlove, whose husband, Garry, was kicked to death by a gang in 2007, tells the Daily Mirror the news that his killers are to be moved to an open prison ahead of their release is "just so painful."

The paper says many will think serving just 12 years in jail for the crime is a "farce". Baroness Newlove, who is a Conservative peer and the Victims' Commissioner for England and Wales, says she wants new laws to boost victims' rights.

And the Times reports that sales of robot lawn mowers is soaring among Britons. They are particularly popular with Britons who struggle to find time to mow the lawn, John Lewis said.

The issue has angered the paper's leader writer who asks: "Could there be a greater abomination against nature?". Mowing is therapeutic, demanding and healthy, they argue, and must not be abandoned to robots.