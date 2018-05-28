Image caption The Mirror leads with an emotional tribute from the mother of Georgia Jones, 18, who was one of two people who fell ill and died at Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth over the weekend. Mum Janine Milburn said her daughter died after "taking two pills". She added: "I just hope this stops some of you from ending up the same."

Image caption The death of Georgia Jones is also on the front page of the Sun. The newspaper also quotes the mother's tribute, posted on Facebook, which reads: "My little girl was full of life, don't end up like her." She added: "I can now say Georgia died yesterday due to complications after taking two pills at Mutiny."

Image caption Monday's i newspaper leads with calls on Mrs May for abortion reform in Northern Ireland after Friday's landslide vote in Ireland. The newspaper reports that the PM is refusing to support reform north of the border because of fears it would upset the socially conservative Democratic Unionist Party, which is supporting Mrs May's government.

Image caption The Guardian also leads with the calls on Theresa May for a referendum on relaxing NI's abortion laws. The paper says the Royal College of Midwives and Tory MPs are among those calling for a poll. It says around 160 MPs have backed a letter from Labour MP Stella Creasy calling for reform.

Image caption The latest on Brexit also makes the front of Monday's Financial Times. Citing "people with close knowledge of the situation", the paper says UK preparations for a "no-deal" Brexit are "virtually non-existent". The lack of a plan could make it difficult for the PM's threat to walk away from Brexit talks, the FT says. It adds that hardline Brexiteers claim there is conspiracy to avoid serious "no-deal" planning so it is no longer a realistic option.

Image caption Meanwhile, the Telegraph leads with comments made by Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt on the future of the NHS. Writing in the newspaper, Mr Hunt said the health service should use any extra funding for a "technological revolution" which could see diagnoses via artificial intelligence or test results sent to patients' smartphones.

Image caption Monday's Express looks ahead to what it calls "price hike fortnight" when four of the Big Six energy companies are raising their prices. More than seven million households will be affected and could pay nearly £400m more. Experts are urging people to switch suppliers, the paper reports.

Image caption The Mail splashes with a story claiming two-thirds of health trusts are refusing to give patients cataract surgery unless their eyesight is "deemed sufficiently poor". According to the newspaper, this is despite guidelines by NICE which require trusts to offer the surgery as soon as a patient's quality of life is impaired. The Royal National Institute of Blind People says it is "outraged" - but health trusts say they cannot afford all procedures. Meanwhile, the Mail also takes aim at the BBC for Taylor Swift's appearance at the Biggest Weekend festival.

Image caption The top story for the Times is a possible pay increase for the UK's troops, as recommended by the independent body in charge of military salaries. Defence Minister Tobias Ellwood has told the paper that the 137,000 full-time soldiers "deserve a pay rise". Think tank the Royal United Services Institute believes a 3% increase, as suggested, would cost about £200m a year. Meanwhile, the main front page photograph is of Tory Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg with his son, Peter, which the Times dubs a "double take".

Image caption And the Daily Star splashes with a look ahead to the weather. After the Bank Holiday weekend saw frequent lightning across large swathes of England and Wales, the newspaper says Britain is set for its hottest June on record, with bookmakers Coral slashing its odds to 2-1.

The impact of Ireland's landslide vote to liberalise abortion law continues to dominate some newspapers, with the focus now on what it means for Northern Ireland.

Writing in the Guardian, Anne Enright, the Irish novelist, first thanks Britain for being "there for Irish women" but calls for reform in Northern Ireland, where abortion law is more restrictive than the rest of the UK. She says: "This anomaly now cries out for reform".

The i's assistant editor, Siobhan Norton, says Theresa May faces a choice between showing compassion or "looking the other way", given her reliance on the Democratic Unionist Party to prop up her minority government.

But Anne Atkins - who describes herself as pro-life - writes in the Daily Mail that she worries about the loss of free speech in the debate. She says those who find themselves on the "wrong side" are dismissed as "women-hating, bigoted or uncaring".

Meanwhile, two newspaper front pages lead with a tribute from the mother of Georgia Jones, a teenager who died at a dance music festival in Portsmouth. Ms Jones, 18, is one of two people who died in separate incidents at Mutiny Festival at the weekend.

Both the Sun and the Mirror report on bereaved mum Janine Milburn's Facebook plea which reads: "Georgia died yesterday due to complications after taking two pills at Mutiny... if nothing else I hope what has happened to her will deter you from taking anything ever".

The Daily Telegraph leads on comments by Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who said any extra funding for the NHS must be used to lead a "technological revolution" in modern healthcare.

The Mail also splashes with a health story. The newspaper claims two-thirds of health trusts are denying patients life-changing cataract surgery, despite being told to stop rationing the surgery. Health trusts say they cannot afford all procedures.

The newspaper's leader column says that as we "shovel ever more money into this voracious behemoth" - shouldn't we demand fairer treatment for NHS patients wherever they live?

The top story for the Times reports that Britain's 137,000 troops are in line for an above-inflation pay rise. According to the paper, the independent body that assesses military salaries is to recommend a 3% increase in this financial year.

The defence minister, Tobias Ellwood, tells the newspaper that the full-time armed services personnel deserve one.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror is demanding medals for a group of UK war veterans who it describes as our "nuclear test heroes". Thousands of soldiers were sent to the South Pacific 60 years ago, where they took part in a huge military operation to prepare for and then witness hydrogen bomb explosions.

The newspaper quotes one surviving veteran as saying they were "the guinea pigs" and nobody knew the risks. The Mirror accuses successive governments of obstructing calls for official recognition.

'No deal' Brexit plans

According to the Financial Times, the government's preparations for a "no deal" Brexit are "virtually non-existent" - meaning it is almost impossible for Theresa May to walk out of negotiations with the EU in the next 10 months.

The paper quotes "people with close knowledge of the situation", including a senior British official working on Brexit, who told the FT: "Our ability to deliver a no-deal outcome recedes with every week that passes".

Downing Street tells the newspaper that the government has committed extensive resources towards planning for leaving the EU, whether there is a deal or not. But the FT says hardline Brexiters believe Mrs May and Chancellor Philip Hammond are conspiring to avoid serious no-deal planning.

The political crisis in Italy is also covered in several papers. Journalist Tom Kington writes in the Times that Italians "are used to holding their breath" when it comes to forming governments - but that Sunday marked a new record. He said 84 days after the election and still no government is "impressive by Italian standards".

Rwanda's Arsenal deal

Meanwhile, Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, is featured in several articles after it was revealed that his country has spent £30m to sponsor football club Arsenal, while receiving more than double that amount in aid money from the UK.

The Daily Mail reports that under the sponsorship deal, Arsenal's players will promote Rwanda's tourist industry. Tory MP Andrew Bridgen called it "absolutely astonishing" while human rights campaigner Rene Mugenzi said the "obscene deal" should be scrapped.

According to the Sun, Mr Kagame joins a "string of controversial followers" of Arsenal - from the Great Train Robber Ronnie Biggs to Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

"Rome's new emperor" is the Guardian's description of cyclist Chris Froome after his victory in the Giro d'Italia. The win means he holds all three of the sport's biggest titles at the same time.

But the Mail claims Froome's success is "fraught with caveats", given that he is under investigation for an adverse finding for his asthma medication. The Telegraph asks: "Was this a great race or a tainted one?".

And several papers report on comments made by the historian and BBC documentary presenter David Olusoga, on the controversial issue of returning foreign treasures which were looted and brought to Britain.

The Guardian and the Daily Telegraph report that, during an appearance at the Hay literary festival, he suggested there should be a "special version of Supermarket Sweep where every country would be given a huge shopping trolley and two minutes in the British Museum".