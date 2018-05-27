Image copyright Reuters Image caption The abortion referendum resulted in a landslide win for the repeal side

Pictures of pro-choice voters celebrating following Ireland's abortion referendum feature in several of the Sunday newspapers.

The Observer hails an "extraordinary victory" which united "older and younger, rural and urban". The result, it goes on, "seals the country's transformation from bastion of religious conservatism to one of Europe's most tolerant democracies".

Following the landslide result, much attention is focused on how things might change north of the border. The Sunday Times says Theresa May is facing a revolt from leading female Tories who want MPs to be given a free vote on reforming Northern Ireland's rules on terminations.

The push is being led by the women and equalities minister Penny Mordaunt, who the paper says has the backing of her four predecessors in the job. The Times says Downing Street fears such a move would destabilise the government by antagonising the socially conservative DUP, which Mrs May depends on for her Commons majority.

According to the Sunday Mirror, activists who want changes in Northern Ireland are demanding action, with one campaigner from Amnesty International telling the paper: "The UK government can no longer turn a blind eye."

Bale's 'wonder goal'

Meanwhile, dismay and heartbreak are etched on the faces of the Liverpool football fans photographed in many of the papers this morning.

The Sunday People said supporters "were left heartbroken by a moment of genius from Gareth Bale" which helped win the Champions League title for Real Madrid. "Bale Force" is how the Sunday Mirror sums up the "wonder goal" scored by the striker.

The Star on Sunday instead criticises the performance of Liverpool's goalkeeper, with a front page headline reading: "Calamity Karius hands it to Real". The Sun on Sunday neatly sums up the highs and lows of the game with its headline: "Clangers and Smash".

Image caption Victoria Cilliers' husband, Emile, was found guilty of trying to murder her by sabotaging her parachute

The Mail on Sunday and the Sunday Mirror carry interviews with the woman whose husband was convicted of trying to murder her by tampering with her parachute prior to a skydive.

Victoria Cilliers says that although she is "hurt and angry" she still cannot accept that her husband, Emile, was willing to kill her and leave their young children without a mother. She says she has no plans to file for divorce, but wants to confront her husband in prison, face-to-face, to ask him "why is this all happening?"

EU elections

Meanwhile, the Sunday Times and Sunday Telegraph report on fears among Brexiteers that a plot is afoot to keep the UK inside the EU. The papers say suspicions have been raised after reports that Whitehall officials have set aside money for next year's European parliamentary elections.

The Times says more than £800,000 has been handed to the Electoral Commission ahead of the poll - even though it takes place eight weeks after the UK is due to leave the EU. The Electoral Commission has said it does not anticipate spending the money, but that the cash is there "in the unlikely event" that the elections go ahead.

Image copyright PA Image caption Leading Tory Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg has bought a mansion near the House of Commons

"Rees-Mogg moves in on number 10" is the headline on the front of the Mail on Sunday. It says the "hardline Brexiteer" MP Jacob Rees-Mogg has bought a £5m home next to Parliament. The paper claims the property purchase is fuelling speculation that he is positioning himself as the next Tory leader.

The Mail says the new five-storey mansion is even closer to the House of Commons than Downing Street. Mr Rees-Mogg has said he purchased the property to accommodate his large family of six children.

'Royal party secrets'

The Sunday Express has an exclusive interview with the Army general responsible for the military ceremony at the royal wedding. Major General Benjamin Bathurst - described as a "seasoned warrior" - tells the paper that the event was "more nerve-wracking" than his operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Also on the subject of last weekend's royal wedding, the Sunday Times discloses what it calls "royal party secrets" about what went on at the evening reception.

The paper says the event featured "lethal cocktails, divine wine" and reports that some of the celebrity guests also provided the entertainment. The actor Idris Elba DJ-ed and the comedian James Corden performed a skit dressed as Henry VIII, the paper says.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Express reports that the first human trials are due to begin this week of a new drug which scientists hope could lead to a cure for Alzheimer's Disease. The paper says around 90 patients in the UK, France and Spain will be given a drug which acts as a DNA repair kit. A leading expert in memory disorders tells the paper the development is "ground-breaking".

And in what it describes as "ought to be the plot of a horror film", the Sunday Telegraph reports that ministers are considering opening Britain's first "body farm".

The scheme would involve leaving the corpses of willing volunteers to rot in a field, so scientists could get a better understanding of how human remains decomposed. The observations would then be applied to real-life scenarios such as murder cases, the paper said.