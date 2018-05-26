Image copyright Getty Images

Photographs of Harvey Weinstein feature on several of Saturday's front pages as he is released on $1m bail after being charged with rape and sexual abuse.

The story of the Slough couple who have become multi-millionaires after winning the National Lottery is also in many of the newspapers.

David and Donna Stickley spent a week unaware that they were £21m richer after forgetting to check their lottery ticket. Originally, office manager Mrs Stickley, 48, thought they had won substantially less after misreading the jackpot prize money on the internet.

Meanwhile, the Telegraph claims an alleged plot to fix a forthcoming England cricket match has been exposed. The newspaper reports that match-fixers have allegedly been caught on camera discussing plans to rig England's first Test on their tour of Sri Lanka in November.

Tackling obesity

There is much coverage of obesity and attitudes to weight in several of Saturday's newspapers, with the European Obesity Congress currently taking place in Vienna. The Guardian reports emerging research which suggests how sophisticated "neuro-marketing" by the food industry could be "hijacking" the brains of children and leading them towards unhealthy diets.

In an editorial, the Times says obesity is not a disease and nor is it an intrinsic characteristic such as ethnicity or gender. It goes on to say that everyone agrees on the need to tackle the obesity epidemic but the right starting point is an accurate diagnosis.

"Hospital rip-off scandal" is the headline on the front page of the Express. The newspaper accuses hospital trusts of using the sick and vulnerable as "cash cows" - "fleecing" them for car parking, shopping, phone calls and even watching TV.

The paper says analysis of the various costs associated with a five-day stay at an English hospital could top £150. The Department of Health and Social Care says patients, their families or staff "should not be subjected to unfair parking charges" and it does "not condone unfair charges of any kind". Any revenue goes back into frontline services, it added.

Tory leadership

The Sun reports on an alleged plot to oust Theresa May and replace her with the Environment Secretary Michael Gove. The paper says Tory grandees want to ditch Mrs May as soon as Brexit is delivered next March.

According to the Sun, the plan would see Mr Gove, a leading Brexiteer, serve as caretaker prime minister for two years but then step aside for the Scottish Conservative leader, Ruth Davidson, to fight the next general election. A senior Tory is quoted describing Ms Davidson as "the messiah".

Meanwhile, the Financial Times says markets in Spain and Italy are becoming increasingly unstable following calls for a vote of no confidence in the Spanish government, and problems appointing new Italian ministers.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Neither of the two populist parties in Italy's new coalition government are fans of the euro

The newspaper says investors were dumping the sovereign bonds of both countries on Friday but the main concern centred on Italy's political impasse. The Austrian Chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, tells the paper he hopes Italy will not become another Greece with "dangerous" levels of increasing debt.

And according to the Times, figures showing the soaring sales of carrots are not what they seem. The vegetables are not enjoying an unlikely revival in popularity but are actually the latest accessory in an unprecedented crime spree, the paper reports.

Dishonest shoppers are thought to be using self-checkout machines to pretend they are buying carrots when in fact they are taking home much more expensive fruits or vegetables, such as avocados, the paper says.

Abortion reform

Ireland's abortion referendum naturally leads the main newspaper websites in Ireland, after exit polls late on Friday night predicted a landslide vote in favour of change.

The Irish Independent says a massive turnout of young people appears to have swung the vote in favour of repeal. The Irish Times describes the predicted 60% 'yes' vote in rural areas - where voters had been expected to back the status quo - as "a thumping majority".

The Irish Examiner's Political Editor, Daniel McConnell, says that if the exit polls are correct, it is "truly remarkable, truly incredible" that the Irish people have reversed their position on abortion so starkly in 35 years.

