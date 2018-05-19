Image copyright Reuters

The royal wedding provides what the Telegraph calls "a blessed relief from the stagnant Brexit wrangles and the miseries of the Middle East".

The Guardian - which re-states its republican sympathies - expresses similar sentiments. It's a day of good wishes and optimism, it says.

But tomorrow - it adds - it's back to Brexit.

The paper agrees that Ms Markle and Prince Harry are people of today in ways that the prince's father and grandparents are not.

Yet - it adds - they are not revolutionaries. Ms Markle is giving up her career, it says. Prince Harry shows no sign of intending to have one.

They are not exactly a typical young couple, the paper goes on. They face no struggle to get a mortgage. They have no student debt. Childcare will never burden their budget.

The Mail says it will be a "magically modern wedding". The Telegraph says the royal family are hosting a wedding like no other.

The ceremony will blend best-loved elements of British pageantry with a modern outlook so reflective of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Telegraph says there will be plenty of tradition - from the six State Trumpeters with brocade costumes and embroidered banners to the open Ascot Landau pulled by four grey horses.

But it would be a mistake to see the wedding as pomp and circumstance, it goes on. Because the couple are who they are, it is bound to be stately, but bound to be modern. In their wedding - the paper adds - Britain sees a mirror image of our times.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Ascot Landau is given a polish ahead of the wedding day

For the Times, it will be the first royal wedding in history where the church will resonate to the sound of one of the best-loved soul hits of the 1960s - Ben E King's Stand By Me.

For the Sun, the couple have brought a modern touch to the proceedings. The Mirror reports that the vows will be very contemporary: Ms Markle will not promise to "obey", and the couple will be pronounced as "husband and wife", rather than "man and wife".

In a further break with tradition, the Mail notes, the Prince of Wales will not formally give the bride away; he will simply "accompany" her to the altar.

The Express says the choice of Prince Charles to walk Ms Markle half-way down the aisle is a marvellous if unconventional solution.

The Telegraph says that choosing to walk the first half of St George's Chapel alone, surrounded only by her young bridesmaids and pageboys, will emphasise her long-established credentials as an independent woman.

The i reports that town halls have received only a handful of requests for street parties to celebrate the big day, compared with the thousands held to mark the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Image copyright Getty Images

It says just one registered street party is being held in Scotland and requests for road closures in cities elsewhere across the UK are also in single figures.

Writing in the Mirror, the former deputy prime minister, John Prescott, says the local authority in Hull - his old constituency - is the only one in England not to have received a single application for a street party.

'Spitting tacks'

According to the Mail - quoting a royal source - officials at Buckingham Palace were "spitting tacks" at the decision by Downing Street to release a controversial list of new peers on the eve of the wedding.

The source is quoted as saying: "There is no problem with the names as such, it's about the timing. There's a convention that says you don't do politically controversial things on the eve of a royal wedding and this breaks it."

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

The Guardian is one of the few papers not to lead with the wedding - choosing instead to highlight a study which suggests that brighter girls and girls from poorer families are the two groups of children most at risk of displaying high symptoms of depression at the age of 14.

In contrast the government-funded research shows that more intelligent boys and boys from the most deprived backgrounds appear not to suffer to the same extent. The paper says the findings add to growing evidence that teenage girls are particularly vulnerable to mental health.