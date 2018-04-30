Image copyright EPA

Amber Rudd's decision to resign as home secretary dominates Monday's papers, with many publications having to quickly rewrite their front pages after the announcement late on Sunday evening.

"Oh Ruddy Hell", reads the headline in the Sun, while the resignation of Ms Rudd is "the biggest political crisis" Theresa May has faced as prime minister, according to the Daily Express.

"Rudd quits as leaked letter leaves her denials in tatters" is the headline in the Daily Telegraph while the Daily Mirror opts for "Good Ruddance".

News of the resignation came too late last night to make some of the first editions, but the Guardian online quoted Downing Street sources as saying the home secretary had made her decision to go after 'new information' came to light while she was preparing for today's planned statement to the Commons.

The Daily Mail front page described the development as "a huge blow for the prime minister", who will now be forced into an unwelcome reshuffle.

In other news, the Telegraph reports that teenagers from disadvantaged backgrounds are being offered places at some of Britain's top universities with lower grades than those required of middle-class students.

The paper says that 15 institutions including UCL, Kings College London, Manchester and York have launched formal schemes to address widening access, where applicants from difficult backgrounds can be given an offer as much as two grades below what's normally expected.

'A deal too far'

The implications of the proposed merger of Sainsbury's and Asda on jobs and competition in the supermarket sector occupy several of the newspapers.

'A deal too far' is Alex Brummer's verdict in the Daily Mail. Strip away the hype, he writes, and you are left with a merger driven by market weaknesses, not strengths with Asda struggling at the low end and Sainsbury's caught in the middle.

Jonathan Ford's analysis in the Financial Times warns that the deal risks stamping on re-emerging competition in the supermarket sector - and that with benefits for consumers and suppliers hard to perceive, the proposals merit 'very close examination' by the authorities.

"You will smile again", is the message to the parents of Alfie Evans from Chris Gard and Connie Yates in the Mirror.

The couple, who lost their son Charlie Gard last year after battling to take him abroad for treatment for a rare condition, said they wanted to reassure Tom Evans and Kate James that they had done everything they could for Alfie, who died on Saturday following a legal battle.

Many of the papers carry tributes to the former Speaker of the House of Commons Lord Martin of Springburn - formerly Michael Martin - who died on Sunday at the age of 72.

In the Guardian's obituary, Stephen Bates describes him as the first Catholic and first blue-collar worker to occupy one of the most senior posts in public life, earning the nickname in the Commons of 'Gorbals Mick' because of his thick Glaswegian accent.