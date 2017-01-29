Image copyright Getty Images

Anyone looking to eat their breakfast on a Trump-free Sunday will be disappointed.

The face of the US president is seldom absent. The Sunday Telegraph alone carries five photographs and a cartoon of the newest occupant of the Oval Office. The Sun on Sunday also has five photos, although Trump is eclipsed by six pictures of David Beckham on a single page, ahead of his appearance on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs.

Some coverage of Trump's first week in the White House is scathing. The Observer concludes that the president "cannot be trusted" on issues that affect Britain, describing him as "ignorant, prejudiced and vicious in ways that no American leader has been".

It reports the case of a Yazidi woman who fled an "Isis massacre in Iraq", but was not allowed to board a flight to the US to be reunited with her husband.

Sunday Mirror columnist Saira Khan describes Trump's policies as "damaging, isolationist, racist, sexist, Islamophobic, backward", and likely to trigger an "economic arms race" of tit-for-tat tariffs.

Image copyright Getty Images

But in The Sunday Times, historian Niall Ferguson writes that while Trump is a "self-publicist of prodigious talent", it is important to distinguish his messages to his supporters from the actual process of governing. No-one, writes Ferguson, is yet in a position to know how a Trump presidency will turn out.

The spectacle of President Trump holding hands with the prime minister in the White House continues to fascinate. The Sunday Telegraph has a cartoon of a serene-looking Mr Trump locking hands with a rather less relaxed Theresa May on one side, and a bare-chested Vladimir Putin on the other, as they gambol through a meadow.

There's a possible explanation in The Sunday Express as to why the president took Mrs May's hand - and the answer may not be chivalry, as Downing Street has suggested. The paper says it has learned that Mr Trump has a fear of slopes and stairs, known as "bathophobia", and he merely needed a steadying arm.

Pregnant mothers and overweight cars

The Mail on Sunday takes aim at what it calls a "ludicrous, politically correct directive to placate the transgender lobby". It says the British Medical Association has told NHS doctors not to call pregnant women "expectant mothers", in case the term offends transgender people.

A spokesperson from a transgender support group tells the Mail that the advice to doctors is a "massive step forwards" in preventing discrimination. But the paper's leader column says transgender campaigners are not entitled to force their opinions about changing language on to others.

The Sun on Sunday has a warning about a new obesity epidemic - but there's not a hamburger or sugar-packed smoothie in sight. The paper reports a survey which suggests cars are getting heavier.

Bigger engines, tyres, extra equipment and safety devices such as air bags mean some cars have doubled in weight since they were launched, decades ago. The new Mini, for example, is now more of a maxi, being more than eighty per cent heavier than the lightweight original.