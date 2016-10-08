The tax affairs of the famous loom large on the front of several papers.

The England football captain, Wayne Rooney, is pictured on the front of the Times. The paper says the striker is facing a £3.5m charge, after the tax authorities challenged a suspected avoidance scheme in which he was the largest investor.

The paper says Rooney used a film investment partnership that generated tax relief for its clients to legally avoid paying tax on his then £4m-a-year salary at Manchester United for three years.

A spokesman for the player said Rooney's tax affairs had always been lawful.

England's interim manager, Gareth Southgate, is on the front of the Daily Mirror.

The paper says the man who stepped in when Sam Allardyce lost his job is "caught up" in schemes run by a firm accused of helping clients avoid hundreds of millions of pounds in tax.

The Mirror says Southgate is one of hundreds of rich investors who are facing a combined bill of more than £400m for unpaid tax, interest and legal fees.

The paper says the caretaker manager has done nothing illegal, but the Mirror columnist, Brian Reade, wearily writes that cash controversies and England managers go together like "Germany and penalty defeats".

BBC tax probe

"Taxman probes one hundred BBC stars", says the Daily Mail. The paper reports that Revenue and Customs staff are pursuing dozens of the corporation's presenters, for allegedly setting up "personal service companies" to minimise their liabilities.

It quotes the BBC as saying the claims are historical, and the issue is an industry-wide one.

The paper says the BBC staff did not behave improperly, but it quotes the Labour MP, Margaret Hodge, as describing the situation as "disturbing".

Several papers carry reports of a disturbing new phenomenon in the run-up to Halloween - people dressing as clowns to frighten children.

"Clown Terror Sweeps Britain", says the Daily Star. It says clowns with knives and bats have been scaring pupils on their way to school in several parts of the UK.

The Sun has interviewed a police sergeant, who appeals to people not to carry out such "stupid acts" because of the distress they cause.

Monster pumpkin

The Weekend "I" says there have been similar incidents in Australia, and the United States - where police in Utah have warned the public not to shoot clowns.

The paper quotes the president of the World Clown Association, who complains that pranksters have distorted a "clean, wholesome art form".

The Daily Telegraph has a picture of one pumpkin that will probably defy all efforts to hollow it out for Halloween.

The monster vegetable was produced at Chelmsford in Essex, and is thought to be the biggest ever grown outdoors in Britain. It began as a seed from a squash that itself weighed more than a ton.

While the seed cost more than £1,000, it's resulted in a pumpkin that's expected to exceed 1,300 pounds when it's weighed later on Saturday.