Singapore's home businesses lament lockdown shutdown

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pineapple tarts and other baked treats are a way some earn extra cash during Ramadan

Cooks and bakers operating out of their kitchens in Singapore - and those who order meals and treats from them - have been dismayed by the government's decision to clamp down on home businesses as part of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The city state recently extended its lockdown measures following a spike in cases among migrant workers living in dormitories.

At first, home businesses were told they could operate as before.

However, after actress Ateeqah Mazlan posted a video on social media, asking the authorities to clarify the new restrictions, the government said such businesses could only operate if customers or third parties did not need to collect or deliver their goods - effectively ruling out any business delivering physical goods.

The new measures affect not just cooks and bakers but also delivery drivers and vendors who had hoped to move business from cancelled Ramadan bazaars online, the Today website reports.

A petition calling on Singapore's authorities to allow home-based businesses to adapt their operations to the measures instead of stopping them operating has gained more than 70,000 signatures.

The Covid-19 outbreak is expected to push the country into recession, and many reacted angrily to Ateeqah's post, accusing her of jeopardising a source of income for others.

"Why is she so motivated to break peoples' rice bowl?" demanded one commentator on a popular news and culture Facebook page.

There was also a particular sense of betrayal among Singapore's minority Malay Muslim community, for whom selling food from home is an important source of seasonal income during Ramadan, according to the Straits Times.

Ateeqah Mazlan later apologised, saying she had not expected her post to go viral, but has received limited sympathy over the angry backlash to her actions.

'It's not that serious'

"Ateeqah Mazlan is that annoying neighbour who will complain to HDB [the Housing and Development Board] if you keep cats in your house. I know it's against the law. WE ALL KNOW. It's not THAT serious," said one commentator on Twitter.

Singapore's authorities take a different view, however.

The minister in charge of Muslim Affairs, Masagos Zulkifli, said that while he understood the frustration of home business operators, "what alarms me is that there are some people trying to incite our HBB [home-based business] operators to pressure the government to make exceptions".

"This is irresponsible," he said in a Facebook post, "Because they know the government cannot make exceptions to any sector affected."

The authorities have since said, however, that rules on home-based food operators could be eased if community transmission numbers decrease.

"If we all cooperate and stay calm, it will be in time for the Hari Raya orders," Mr Masagos said.

Reporting by Tse Yin Lee

Next story: Manhole cover thieves 'may get death sentences' in China