Driver smashes through wall into police station

A driver is facing multiple charges including terrorism after driving his car through a wall into a police station in the US state of New Jersey.

Officers say he ploughed into their staff room whilst blaring out the song Welcome to the Jungle on his car stereo.

He is also accused of deliberately smashing into the garage of a private residence earlier the same day.

Announcing the charges, police released footage of the incident, which took place on 20 September.

