Nevada's grand jury has indicted former gang leader Duane "Keffe D" Davis, 60, on one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

The BBC's Regan Morris talks us through the reasons why he being charged with Tupac Shakur's murder.

New York-born hip-hop legend Shakur was shot four times aged 25 in a drive-by attack in Las Vegas.

