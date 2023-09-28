Drive-through worker pulls gun on 'missing fries' customer

CCTV footage of a fast food restaurant drive-through shows the moment a worker pulled a gun on a customer after an argument over missing fries.

The incident took place in March 2021 in Houston, Texas.

The driver’s family has since filed a lawsuit against Jack-in-the-Box and its employee, Alonniea Ford-Theriot.

Ford-Theriot pled guilty to a charge of deadly conduct.

