Watch Republicans grill the US attorney general

US attorney general Merrick Garland appeared before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. The hearing, led by Republican Jim Jordan, aimed to focus the Republican's case against the US president's son Hunter Biden and question the Justice Department's role in cases against Donald Trump.

The five-hour session was full of tense moments as Garland was questioned on a wide-range of topics – from the 6 January riot to fentanyl trafficking to a potential government shutdown.