US police officer dragged by car as suspect flees

This is the dramatic moment a police officer is dragged away by a vehicle during a traffic stop in the town of Brockton, Massachusetts.

Two state troopers stopped the car for traffic violations and attempted to speak to the driver, before with car suddenly raced away with one of the police officers clinging to the side of the vehicle.

The suspect is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, among other charges. The trooper suffered minor injuries.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available for iPhone and Android.