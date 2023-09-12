Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, one of the world's most active, erupted again on Sunday, spewing fountains of lava more than 80ft (24m) in the air.

Footage from the US Geological Survey shows how the event unfolded over several hours.

The eruption "does not pose a lava threat to communities", but volcanic particles and gases may create breathing problems for people exposed, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available for iPhone and Android.