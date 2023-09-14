Wrong-way driver calls police on himself by mistake

A driver in Nebraska phoned police to report that he was almost hit by a driver who he said was going in the wrong direction, seemingly unaware that he himself was the one on the wrong side.

A deputy was able to arrest the driver before anyone was seriously injured.

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office released the video of the incident, which happened in March, to raise awareness of drunk driving.

