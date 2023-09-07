North Carolina: Moment police officer rescues driver from burning truck
Police in Salisbury in North Carolina have just released bodycam footage of an officer saving a driver from a burning truck.
Lt. Corey Brooks has been called to another incident on 8 August when he saw the truck hit a wall and catch fire.
With the assistance of a member of the public, Lt. Brooks was able to drag the unresponsive driver to safety before emergency services arrived at the scene.
The driver later regained consciousness.