The rare moment an okapi calf takes his first steps

A male okapi calf was born on 2 September to first-time parents Ludimi and Epulu, after a 14-month gestation period. The baby will receive his name at the San Antonio Zoo’s annual fundraiser.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome this adorable okapi calf into our San Antonio Zoo family," said zoo president Tim Morrow. "We invite everyone to join us in this extraordinary journey on our social platforms and soon at the zoo as we closely observe the calf's growth and development."

Sometimes called the ‘African Unicorn’, okapis are the elusive and endangered relatives of giraffes. The UNESCO World Heritage Convention estimates 30,000 okapis are left in the wild, due to poaching and habitat destruction.