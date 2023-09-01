Police in Norfolk, Nebraska pulled over a car for having a huge bull standing in its passenger seat.

The car had half of its roof cut off in order to fit the animal. The man driving the car was given a warning by police, and was ordered to take the bull back home. No-one was injured in the process.

News Channel Nebraska overheard on a police scanner that officers would be attending the event, so rushed to the scene to capture the moment on camera.

