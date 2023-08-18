The moment a Southwest Airlines plane catches fire mid-flight
Video from on board a Southwest Airlines flight show flames bursting near the engine of a Boeing 737 shortly after take-off on a flight from Houston to Cancun on Tuesday. The plane made an emergency landing and safely returned to the airport in Houston.
In a statement, Southwest Airlines said the plane had a "mechanical issue shortly after take-off" and has been grounded.
The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating the incident.