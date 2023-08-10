Footage shows passengers on Virgin Galactic's first space tourism flight unbuckling their seatbelts and floating around, experiencing zero-gravity.

For the first time, a mother and daughter headed to the edge of space. Keisha Schahaff and Ana Mayers won their tickets in a sweepstake. Also on board was 80-year-old Jon Goodwin, who bought his ticket for $250,000 back in 2005.

The flight has now landed safely in New Mexico, in the southern United States.