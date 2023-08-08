Border Patrol agents found seven spider monkeys in a backpack when they detained a man trying to smuggle the animals into the US from Mexico.

At least six spider monkey species living in Central and South America are considered endangered, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources.

The monkeys were handed over to the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

