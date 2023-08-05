Two people on a boat in Traverse Bay, Michigan, had to jump into the water after their craft burst into flames.

A couple sailing nearby rescued the pair, after urging them get into the water when the flames grew too intense, and it was feared the boat might explode.

The couple was able to pull the stranded boaters safely out of the water. An emergency vessel later attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available for iPhone and Android.