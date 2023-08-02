Plane crashes into sea by busy New Hampshire beach

A small plane was left floating nose-first in the water after an emergency landing caused it to flip tail over nose by a busy New Hampshire beach.

Witnesses say the single-engine Piper PA-18 plane was towing a banner before it crashed.

Officials say lifeguards rescued the pilot, who was not hurt. Aviation officials are investigating the crash.

