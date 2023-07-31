A farmer in the US has planted a massive field of sunflowers in a surprise gesture for his wife.

Lee Wilson told local media in Kansas that he planted 1.2 million sunflowers on 80 acres of land for his wife, Renee, to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

With the help of his son, he secretly planted the field back in May. "It made me feel very special. It couldn't have been a more perfect anniversary gift than a field of sunflowers," Renee told ABC Kake.

Tourists have flocked to the field to take pictures of the state flower in bloom.

