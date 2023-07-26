Video captured the moment a child was rescued after being accidentally locked inside a hot car during a heatwave in Harlingen, southern Texas.

Local media reported that the infant’s parents had left their keys inside and so had to smash their way into the car with the help of bystanders. The incident took place on 19 July, when temperatures in Harlingen reached a maximum of 100F (37.7C).

Babies and children can overheat very quickly in parked cars. According to the United States Department of Transportation, the inside temperature of a car can rise almost 20F (11C) within the first 10 minutes.