Meet Sammy, the surfing seal from San Diego

A drone camera operator in San Diego has been documenting the antics of an adventurous seal who has been mounting the boards of surfers.

Nicknamed Sammy, the baby seal has been riding the waves on the boards of surfers for a number of weeks.

According to drone operator Ed Hartel, marine animal rescue organisation Sea World has been to visit Sammy, ensuring that he is in good health and in no danger.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available for iPhone and Android.