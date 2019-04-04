Sharks spotted among frightened Florida beachgoers
A recent surge in shark encounters raised fears among beachgoers during the holiday weekend. Two videos from Florida show swimmers headed for safety as a shark is seen in nearby waters.
Sharks bit at least four swimmers in New York in a two-day period. Park officials increased patrols to scout shores for danger. Despite the Independence Day bites, shark attacks have decreased, according to the University of Florida. Last year saw attacks at a 10-year low.