A US policeman who saved a driver from a fiery crash has been hailed a hero. S

ergeant Ashley Taylor was called to Highway 46 in southern Georgia after reports a car had veered off the road.

Bodycam footage shows him running to the scene of the crash, smashing the car windows and pulling a woman to safety despite the growing flames.

Local media reported the driver was having a medical emergency and was expected to make a full recovery.

