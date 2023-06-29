Teen makes skateboarding history with 720 trick

Australian skateboarder Arisa Trew has become the first female to land a 720 in a competition - a trick which involves making two full rotations in the air. The 13-year-old pulled off the move in front of a roaring crowd in Utah. Coach Trevor Ward said skateboard legend Tony Hawk, who invented the trick 35 years ago, gave Trew some tips ahead of the competition.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available for iPhone and Android.